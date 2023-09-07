Isaiah McKenzie 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he scored 77.8 fantasy points (54th among WRs), the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah McKenzie is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 93rd wide receiver off the board this summer (269th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.
Isaiah McKenzie Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|77.80
|41.87
|-
|Overall Rank
|172
|295
|269
|Position Rank
|54
|111
|93
Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Stats
- A year ago, McKenzie hauled in 42 passes on his way to 423 receiving yards and four TDs.
- In his best performance last season -- Week 12 versus the Detroit Lions -- McKenzie accumulated 16.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 96 yards and one touchdown.
Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|7.9
|3
|2
|19
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|3.7
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|14.2
|9
|7
|76
|1
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|8.1
|6
|4
|21
|1
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0.9
|5
|2
|9
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|7.0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2.1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|5.5
|4
|4
|37
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|16.3
|10
|6
|96
|1
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|4.4
|5
|5
|44
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|2.8
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|2.4
|5
|2
|24
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|0.6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|1.9
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|1.0
|2
|2
|10
|0
