Currently the 26th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (74th overall), David Montgomery posted 143.7 fantasy points last season, ranking him 18th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Detroit Lions RB later on in this article.

David Montgomery Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 143.70 150.60 - Overall Rank 65 66 74 Position Rank 18 24 26

David Montgomery 2022 Stats

Last season, Montgomery rushed for 801 yards on 201 carries (47.1 yards per game), including five rushing scores. Montgomery collected 18.6 receiving yards per game with 34 catches for 316 yards and one touchdown.

Montgomery picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.

Montgomery accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 11 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

David Montgomery 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 5.0 17 26 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 13.6 15 122 0 0 Week 3 Texans 1.1 3 11 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 14.2 12 20 1 0 Week 6 Commanders 8.0 15 67 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12.2 15 62 1 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 5.5 15 53 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4.4 14 36 0 0 Week 10 Lions 4.4 9 37 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 18.1 17 67 1 0 Week 12 @Jets 11.3 14 79 0 0 Week 13 Packers 12.7 14 61 1 0 Week 15 Eagles 21.1 12 53 1 1 Week 16 Bills 6.4 16 62 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 3.6 6 24 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 2.1 7 21 0 0

