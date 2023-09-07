On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .245.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 126 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.4% of those games.

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.9% of his games this year, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year (53 of 126), with two or more runs 13 times (10.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .270 AVG .221 .341 OBP .323 .456 SLG .377 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 38 RBI 32 61/25 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings