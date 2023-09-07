Corbin Carroll and Cody Bellinger are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field on Thursday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Assad Stats

The Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Sep. 2 8.0 7 0 0 7 1 at Pirates Aug. 27 7.0 3 1 1 7 2 at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 134 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .321/.365/.555 on the year.

Bellinger hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has recorded 152 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.341/.391 on the season.

Hoerner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double and a walk.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.364/.524 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 6 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .273/.349/.524 slash line so far this year.

Walker takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

