On Thursday, September 7 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (76-64) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68) at Wrigley Field in the series opener. Javier Assad will get the nod for the Cubs, while Ryne Nelson will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 45, or 60%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 14-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (45.2%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +145 - 2nd

