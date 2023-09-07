Javier Assad starts for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (45-30).

Chicago has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 140 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-64-4).

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-31 36-33 34-29 42-35 52-43 24-21

