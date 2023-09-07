Thursday's game between the Chicago Cubs (76-64) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Cubs squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 7.

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (3-2) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 45, or 60%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 21 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 14-7 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 716.

The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule