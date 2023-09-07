Cody Bellinger vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 134 hits and an OBP of .365 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 52 of 109 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year (56.9%), including 21 multi-run games (19.3%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.318
|AVG
|.324
|.363
|OBP
|.367
|.564
|SLG
|.546
|28
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|44
|37/16
|K/BB
|37/16
|11
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.64 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
