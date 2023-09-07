On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (54 of 90), with at least two hits 17 times (18.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.2% of his games this year, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 41 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .247 AVG .242 .291 OBP .328 .481 SLG .484 17 XBH 18 10 HR 10 40 RBI 23 60/11 K/BB 55/18 3 SB 1

