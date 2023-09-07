On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Ibanez has gotten a hit in 50 of 90 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (17.8%).

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (30.0%), including five games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .260 AVG .226 .292 OBP .264 .448 SLG .368 16 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 14 32/7 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings