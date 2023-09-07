Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were ranked 18th last year in terms of passing yards conceded, at 220.9 per game.

Last season, St. Brown was targeted 146 times and grabbed 106 passes for 1,161 yards (72.6 yards per game), the highest total on the current Lions roster, with six touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on St. Brown and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown vs. the Chiefs

St. Brown vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Kansas City allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Chiefs last season, 26 players caught a TD pass.

Against Kansas City last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

St. Brown will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense a year ago (220.9 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs surrendered 33 passing touchdowns (1.9 per game) last year to rank 32nd in league play.

Watch Lions vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 75.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on St. Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in nine of his 16 games (56.2%) a season ago.

With 1,161 receiving yards on 146 targets last season, he was 52nd in the league (8.0 yards per target).

St. Brown had a touchdown catch four times last year, out of 16 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

St. Brown's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 12 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 12 TAR / 9 REC / 116 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 TAR / 6 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 10 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/13/2022 Week 10 11 TAR / 10 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/24/2022 Week 12 10 TAR / 9 REC / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/4/2022 Week 13 12 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2022 Week 16 13 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/8/2023 Week 18 9 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.