Coming off a campaign in which he put up 71.3 fantasy points (60th among WRs), the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce is being drafted as the 65th wide receiver off the board this summer (178th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Alec Pierce Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 71.30 73.78 - Overall Rank 186 200 178 Position Rank 61 76 65

Alec Pierce 2022 Stats

Pierce contributed with 593 receiving yards on 41 grabs (on 78 targets) and two touchdowns last season. He averaged 34.9 receiving yards per game.

Pierce picked up 14.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Alec Pierce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 6.1 5 3 61 0 Week 4 Titans 8.0 6 4 80 0 Week 5 @Broncos 8.1 9 8 81 0 Week 6 Jaguars 10.9 7 3 49 1 Week 7 @Titans 3.7 4 3 37 0 Week 8 Commanders 6.5 5 3 65 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2.3 2 1 23 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2.8 8 3 28 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 14.6 8 4 86 1 Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 5 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 2.6 4 3 26 0 Week 17 @Giants 1.5 5 3 15 0 Week 18 Texans 4.2 4 3 42 0

