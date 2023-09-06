Zach McKinstry -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .234.

In 60.2% of his 128 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven home a run in 24 games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .254 AVG .215 .333 OBP .276 .408 SLG .306 19 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 11 48/23 K/BB 53/17 8 SB 8

