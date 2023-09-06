As they try for the series sweep, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-96) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-86) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100. The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Lyles - KC (4-15, 6.11 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (2-7, 4.87 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have won five out of the 17 games, or 29.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Royals have a record of 5-6 (45.5%).

Kansas City has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 32.3%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 26 of 80 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 1-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Luis Robert 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

White Sox Futures Odds

