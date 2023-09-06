White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (44-96) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (53-86) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Royals will give the ball to Jordan Lyles (4-15, 6.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (2-7, 4.87 ERA).
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.
- The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 32.3%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 26-54 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (569 total, 4.1 per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 2
|Tigers
|L 10-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|September 3
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Tarik Skubal
|September 4
|@ Royals
|L 12-1
|Jesse Scholtens vs Cole Ragans
|September 5
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
|September 6
|@ Royals
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|September 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Tarik Skubal
|September 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs TBA
|September 11
|Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
|September 12
|Royals
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
