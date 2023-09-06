The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 105 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in 22 games this season (21.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .239 AVG .240 .274 OBP .289 .305 SLG .288 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 54/15 3 SB 10

Royals Pitching Rankings