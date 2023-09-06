Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (69-69) will match up against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Tigers have +140 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (5-4, 3.51 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Yankees Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 9 BetMGM -165 +140 - 9

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 43 (55.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 21-9 (70%).

New York has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 22 of 49 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 1-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Javier Báez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+275)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.