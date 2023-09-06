Patrick Wisdom -- with an on-base percentage of .217 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 28 walks.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (36 of 83), with multiple hits 10 times (12.0%).

In 21.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (39.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .174 AVG .220 .289 OBP .285 .514 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 12 HR 9 22 RBI 19 43/17 K/BB 59/11 2 SB 2

