Nick Madrigal vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 47 of 78 games this year (60.3%) Madrigal has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- In 78 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 19 games this season (24.4%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.0%) he had two or more.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (26 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.276
|.323
|OBP
|.317
|.361
|SLG
|.362
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|16
|11/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
