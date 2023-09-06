Miguel Cabrera vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .275 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- In 63.4% of his games this year (52 of 82), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (3.7%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.358
|SLG
|.340
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (8-8) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.