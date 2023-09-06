Luis Robert vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 132 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .271 with 69 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Robert has recorded a hit in 88 of 128 games this year (68.8%), including 35 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (48 of 128), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 49.2% of his games this year (63 of 128), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|66
|.261
|AVG
|.279
|.317
|OBP
|.330
|.577
|SLG
|.543
|36
|XBH
|33
|17
|HR
|18
|35
|RBI
|36
|63/14
|K/BB
|88/14
|4
|SB
|13
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (4-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 6.11 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (6.11), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 49th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
