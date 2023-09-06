Lenyn Sosa vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lenyn Sosa (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has four doubles, five home runs and a walk while batting .190.
- Sosa has had a hit in 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (13.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Sosa has driven in a run in eight games this season (21.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this year (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.188
|AVG
|.192
|.188
|OBP
|.208
|.304
|SLG
|.404
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|18/0
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.257 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.