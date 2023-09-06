Korey Lee vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Korey Lee -- 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee has a home run and three walks while hitting .103.
- Twice in 10 games this season, Lee has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|.063
|AVG
|.154
|.167
|OBP
|.214
|.063
|SLG
|.385
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (6.11), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 49th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
