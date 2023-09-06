Kerry Carpenter vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 25 walks while batting .291.
- In 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- He has homered in 18 games this season (18.9%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 33 games this season (34.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (37 of 95), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.352
|AVG
|.230
|.402
|OBP
|.306
|.521
|SLG
|.534
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|32
|40/11
|K/BB
|45/14
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-8) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
