Jeimer Candelario -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .257 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 21 games this year, he has homered (16.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Candelario has driven in a run in 44 games this season (33.6%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (43.5%), including 15 multi-run games (11.5%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 64 .258 AVG .256 .348 OBP .331 .463 SLG .500 33 XBH 29 7 HR 14 29 RBI 39 55/26 K/BB 62/22 3 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings