Ian Happ vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 88 walks while batting .245.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 92nd in slugging.
- In 86 of 136 games this season (63.2%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (14.7%).
- In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.235
|AVG
|.255
|.347
|OBP
|.377
|.407
|SLG
|.430
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|72/41
|K/BB
|62/47
|5
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Beck will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
