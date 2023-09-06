Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .271 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

In 70.7% of his 99 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 38 games this year (38.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .292 AVG .246 .336 OBP .289 .441 SLG .434 16 XBH 17 7 HR 8 30 RBI 24 41/14 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings