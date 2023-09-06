Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Giants on September 6, 2023
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores and Cody Bellinger are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 132 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .319/.364/.546 slash line on the season.
- Bellinger will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 14 RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 151 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He's slashed .281/.341/.392 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Flores Stats
- Flores has collected 99 hits with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.
- He's slashing .288/.354/.535 so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Padres
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
