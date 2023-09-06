Wilmer Flores and Cody Bellinger are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 132 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .319/.364/.546 slash line on the season.

Bellinger will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 14 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 151 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He's slashed .281/.341/.392 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Sep. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Flores Stats

Flores has collected 99 hits with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashing .288/.354/.535 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.