How to Watch the Cubs vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Giants Player Props
|Cubs vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Giants Odds
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 168 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .419.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (708 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.272).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Wicks (2-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Wicks will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Lyon Richardson
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Andrew Abbott
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|W 15-7
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carson Spiers
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Ryan Walker
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Alex Wood
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Slade Cecconi
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.