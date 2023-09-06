Wednesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (75-64) versus the San Francisco Giants (70-69) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on September 6.

The Cubs will call on Jordan Wicks (2-0) against the Giants and Tristan Beck.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 26 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 17-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 708 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule