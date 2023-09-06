Carson Kelly vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Carson Kelly and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .223 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Kelly has gotten a hit in 17 of 37 games this year (45.9%), with multiple hits on six occasions (16.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 37 games so far this year.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|15
|.200
|AVG
|.325
|.333
|OBP
|.378
|.200
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|6/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (8-8) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.56 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
