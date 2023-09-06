On Wednesday, Andy Ibanez (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this year (49 of 89), with multiple hits 16 times (18.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.0% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.3% of his games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (30.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .260 AVG .225 .292 OBP .265 .448 SLG .372 16 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 32/7 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

