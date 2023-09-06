On Wednesday, Andy Ibanez (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this year (49 of 89), with multiple hits 16 times (18.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.0% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.3% of his games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (30.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 41
.260 AVG .225
.292 OBP .265
.448 SLG .372
16 XBH 13
6 HR 3
13 RBI 13
32/7 K/BB 24/6
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.56 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
