The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.368) and OPS (.703) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.

In 93 of 125 games this season (74.4%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

Benintendi has driven home a run in 33 games this season (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.0% of his games this year (50 of 125), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .286 AVG .260 .354 OBP .318 .396 SLG .344 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 16 RBI 24 43/24 K/BB 36/21 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings