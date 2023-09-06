Andrew Benintendi vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Royals.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.368) and OPS (.703) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.
- In 93 of 125 games this season (74.4%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Benintendi has driven home a run in 33 games this season (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.0% of his games this year (50 of 125), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.286
|AVG
|.260
|.354
|OBP
|.318
|.396
|SLG
|.344
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|24
|43/24
|K/BB
|36/21
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.257 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 49th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.