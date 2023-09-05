Bookmakers have listed player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Luis Robert and others when the Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .272/.324/.560 on the year.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 132 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .273/.336/.370 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Singer Stats

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-10) for his 27th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 26 chances this season.

In 26 starts, Singer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has made 26 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 25 4.0 9 4 4 6 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3.2 9 6 4 3 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 7.1 2 2 2 8 1 at Red Sox Aug. 8 6.2 5 3 3 4 2 vs. Mets Aug. 3 8.0 3 0 0 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brady Singer's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 152 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.315/.500 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits).

He's slashing .248/.289/.420 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.