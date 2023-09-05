Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (43-96) will match up against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-85) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, September 5. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (8-10, 5.15 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (6-7, 4.98 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won four, or 25%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Royals have gone 3-6 (33.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Royals were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have won in 30, or 32.6%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 23-50 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

