How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Salvador Perez and Luis Robert will be among the stars on display when the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 149 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 563 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.430 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (6-7) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Cease has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has made 28 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/4/2023
|Royals
|L 12-1
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Cole Ragans
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|-
|9/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
