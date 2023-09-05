Salvador Perez and Luis Robert will be among the stars on display when the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 149 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 563 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined 1.430 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (6-7) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Cease has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 28 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals L 12-1 Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens - 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.