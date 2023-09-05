Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.

In 59.6% of his 104 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 104 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 22 games this season (21.2%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .239 AVG .241 .274 OBP .290 .305 SLG .290 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 54/15 3 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings