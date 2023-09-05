Tuesday's game features the New York Yankees (68-69) and the Detroit Tigers (63-74) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (12-4) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (2-5) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (544 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

