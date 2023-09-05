The New York Yankees (68-69) and Detroit Tigers (63-74) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Astros, and the Tigers a series win over the White Sox.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (12-4) for the Yankees and Alex Faedo (2-5) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (12-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-5, 4.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without surrendering a hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.

Faedo has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Faedo enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (12-4) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, a 4.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.040 in 28 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.

Gerrit Cole vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (29th in the league) with 139 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 4-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.