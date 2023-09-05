Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +200 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -250 +200 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of its 137 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 34-34 26-31 37-42 51-54 12-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.