Spencer Torkelson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (118) this season.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 78 of 135 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.0%).
- He has homered in 21 games this season (15.6%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 51 games this year (37.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|.209
|AVG
|.255
|.309
|OBP
|.328
|.365
|SLG
|.517
|22
|XBH
|34
|8
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|47
|76/34
|K/BB
|66/27
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), third in WHIP (1.040), and 14th in K/9 (9.7).
