Seiya Suzuki vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Giants.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .267 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Suzuki will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers during his last outings.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (76 of 114), with multiple hits 30 times (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Suzuki has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 114 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|63
|.229
|AVG
|.298
|.306
|OBP
|.367
|.365
|SLG
|.515
|14
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|27
|49/20
|K/BB
|63/28
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- His last time out came in relief on Friday when the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.16, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 38 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
