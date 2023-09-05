On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .269.

In 59.7% of his 77 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 77 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this season (18 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%).

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .263 AVG .276 .326 OBP .317 .364 SLG .362 7 XBH 10 2 HR 0 9 RBI 16 11/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings