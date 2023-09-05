Miguel Cabrera vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .257.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 81 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.7%), homering in 1% of his chances at the plate.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 19 games this season (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 81 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.261
|AVG
|.254
|.324
|OBP
|.320
|.358
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|15
|36/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
