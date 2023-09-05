After batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 132 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .560.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Robert is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 69.3% of his games this year (88 of 127), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 26.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 63 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 65 .261 AVG .280 .317 OBP .331 .577 SLG .545 36 XBH 33 17 HR 18 35 RBI 36 63/14 K/BB 88/14 4 SB 13

