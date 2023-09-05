Lenyn Sosa vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lenyn Sosa and his .303 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (106 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .190 with four doubles, five home runs and a walk.
- Sosa has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 37), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Sosa has had an RBI in eight games this season (21.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in nine of 37 games so far this season.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.188
|AVG
|.192
|.188
|OBP
|.208
|.304
|SLG
|.404
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|18/0
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 26, the righty tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
