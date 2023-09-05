On Tuesday, Korey Lee (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is batting .040 with three walks.

Lee produced a hit in one of nine games so far this year.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Lee has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 .063 AVG .000 .167 OBP .100 .063 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 5/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings