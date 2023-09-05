Korey Lee vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Korey Lee (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is batting .040 with three walks.
- Lee produced a hit in one of nine games so far this year.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Lee has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|.063
|AVG
|.000
|.167
|OBP
|.100
|.063
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).
