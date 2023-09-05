Ian Happ vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ian Happ and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Walker on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 121 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.7% of his games this season (86 of 135), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (11.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (55 of 135), with two or more runs 14 times (10.4%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.238
|AVG
|.255
|.350
|OBP
|.377
|.414
|SLG
|.430
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|69/40
|K/BB
|62/47
|5
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Giants are sending Walker (4-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.16, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 38 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
