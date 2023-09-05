On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .274 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

In 70 of 98 games this season (71.4%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 38 games this year (38.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (38 of 98), with two or more runs three times (3.1%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .292 AVG .253 .336 OBP .297 .441 SLG .447 16 XBH 17 7 HR 8 30 RBI 24 41/14 K/BB 39/11 0 SB 0

