On Tuesday, September 5 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (74-64) host the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks will get the nod for the Cubs, while Ryan Walker will take the mound for the Giants.

The Cubs are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+110). The over/under for the contest is set at 10.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.16 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 43 out of the 73 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 27-12 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 13 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Giants had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

